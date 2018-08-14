GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!

Aug. 14, 2018  

Gettin' the Band Back Together on Broadway, directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey, officially opened just last night, August 13, at the Belasco Theatre! We're taking you inside the curtain call below!

Mitch Papadopolous always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but he chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. For a while he thought he had everything - the high paying job, the high-rise apartment - until his 40th birthday when he got handed a pink slip and had to move back in with his mom in Sayreville, New Jersey.

And when his high school arch nemesis threatens to foreclose on their house, this big-shot banker must save his small-town home the only way he can... by winning The Battle of the Bands. So he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang, and sets out to win the battle... and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind... proving it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Ryan Duncan

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Becca Kotte

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Garth Kravits

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Tamika Lawrence

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
BranDon Williams

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Kelli Barrett

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Marilu Henner

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Sawyer Nunes, Paul Whitty, Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
Sawyer Nunes, Paul Whitty, Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
  • Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Celebrates a Rockin' Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Takes Opening Night Bows!
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Gets an Upgrade! Go Inside Opening Night of BE MORE CHILL!
  • Photo Coverage: Janet McTeer & the Company of Broadway-Bound BERNHARDT/HAMLET Meet the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: KING KONG's Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris & Erik Lochtefeld Meet the Press!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       