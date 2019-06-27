ENCORES!
Photo Coverage: Encores! Off-Center's WORKING Cast Takes Their Opening Night Bows

Jun. 27, 2019  

First up in the Encores! Off-Center season is Working: A Musical, based on the best-selling Studs Terkel book of the same name.

Working: A Musical evokes the unsung nobility of American workers-from the hardworking waitress to the worn out millworker. A living, breathing testament to the people who make this country run, the Off-Center production will incorporate stories from City Center's employees in celebration of the 75th Anniversary Season, acting as a time capsule for the landmark occasion.

The production stars Andrea Burns, Mateo Ferro, David Garrison, Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and Tracie Thoms.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, with music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. and choreography by Avihai Haham, Working: A Musical runs June 26 through 29 at New York City Center as part of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center season along with Promenade (July 10 & 11) and Road Show (July 24 - 27).

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Thoms, Tilly Evans-Krurger, Mateo Ferro, Daniel Ching, David Garrison and Malik Shabazz Kitchen

Helen Hunt and Andrea Burns

Javier Munoz and Christopher Jackson

Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Thoms and Tilly Evans-Krurger

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady and Javier Munoz City Center on June 26, 2019 in New York City.

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Tessa Grady, Javier Munoz and Christopher Jackson

Helen Hunt and Andrea Burns

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Thoms, Mateo Ferro and David Garrison

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Thoms, Mateo Ferro and David Garrison

Helen Hunt and Andrea Burns

Helen Hunt, Andrea Burns, Javier Munoz, Christopher Jackson, Tracie Thoms, Mateo Ferro and David Garrison



