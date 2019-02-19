Photo Coverage: Cyndi Lauper Visits THE CHER SHOW!

Click Here for More Articles on THE CHER SHOW

Music icon Cyndi Lauper attended a performance of The Cher Show this weekend on Friday, February 15th. She went backstage after the performance to meet cast members including Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond and Jarrod Spector.

Check out the photos below!

The Cher Show, a new bio musical featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and directed by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, opened on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street).

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They are joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company also features Marija Juliette Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Aléna Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The Cher Show features choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies); music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Memphis); music direction by Andrew Resnick, and dance music arrangements by Zane Mark and Daryl Waters. Rounding out the creative team are nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), Tony Award-nominated sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), video and projection designer Darrel Maloney, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA. General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You