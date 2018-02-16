Photo Coverage: Chris Evans, Michael Cera and the Company of LOBBY HERO Meet the Press!

Rehearsals are now underway for Lobby Hero at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th street). Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley, will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 and officially open on Monday, March 26.

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans) in Lobby Hero, the acclaimed play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

BroadwayWorld just met the company and we're taking you inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



