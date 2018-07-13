Photo Coverage: Cast Members From WAITRESS, SPONGEBOB, and More Perform at Broadway In Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from Thursday, July 12 to Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation will launch later this week!



This week's performers included: Chicago (Donna Marie Asbury, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Terra C. MacLeod, Barrett Martin, Katie Mitchell, Drew Nellessen, Beth Johnson Nicely, Brian O'Brien, Jermaine Rembert, and Michael Scirrotto), SpongeBob SquarePants (Danny Skinner, Jesse JP Johnson, Brian Ray Norris, and Jai'Len Christine Li Josey), Stomp (Alan Asuncion, Ivan Salazar, John Gavin, Josh Cruz, Kayla Cowart, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Simeon Weedall, and Taylor Lee), and Waitress (Katharine McPhee, Erich Bergen, Anastacia McCleskey, Brandon Kalm, Kayla Davion, Law Dunford, Molly Jobe, Tiffany Hobbs, and Tyrone Davis).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



