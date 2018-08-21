Photo Coverage: Cast Members From MEAN GIRLS, SPONGEBOB, and More Perform at Latest Edition of At This Performance...

Stephen DeAngelis continued his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the most recent edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE... on Monday, August 20th at The Green Room 42.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers who attended this evening included Sharon Catherine Brown (Head Over Heels), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Brian Ray Norris (SpongeBob SquarePants! The Broadway Musical), Rebecca Pitcher (Carousel), Taylor Quick (Anastasia-National Tour), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill) and Haley Swindal (Sweeney Todd). Eugene Gwozdz provided the Musical Director/Accompaniment for the evening.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 952 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4412 roles in 500 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy