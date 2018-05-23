Photo Coverage: COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway!

COME FROM AWAY
May. 23, 2018  

FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), and earlier today, the company celebrated a major milestone- 500 performances. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Now in its second smash hit year on Broadway, Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the 2017 Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

COME FROM AWAY cupcakes by Sugarush

The cast of Come From Away

The cast, crew, and creative team members of Come From Away

Jennifer Broski

