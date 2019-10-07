Photo Coverage: CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ Celebrates Opening Night at Paper Mill Playhouse

Article Pixel Oct. 7, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz has officially opened! The new musical features a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento. Check out photos from inside opening night below!

Directed and choreographed by Tony award nominee Denis Jones, Orchestrations by Larry Blank and David Libby with music direction by Lawrence Yurman, the principal cast features Ruby Rakos (Billy Elliot) as Judy Garland/Frances Gumm, Tony Award nominee Max Von Essen (An American in Paris, Paper Mill's The Baker's Wife) as Frank Gumm, Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) as Ethel Gumm, Karen Mason(Mamma Mia!, And the World Goes 'Round) as Ma Lawlor/Kay Koverman, Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods, HBO's Boardwalk Empire) as Louis B. Mayer, Michael Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting) as Mickey Rooney, and Colin Hanlon (ABC's Modern Family, Paper Mill'sBenny & Joon) as Roger Edens.

Rounding out the cast are Tia Altinay, Mackenzie Bell, Kristen Grace Brown, Lamont Brown, Joe Cassidy, Clara Cox, Tessa Grady, Sophie Knapp (Teaneck, NJ), Molly K. Lyons, Kimberly Immanuel, Christina Maxwell, Kevin B. McGlynn, Allsun O'Malley, Samantha Joy Pearlman, Drew Redington, Joshua J. Schwartz, Parker Slaybaugh, Sean Thompson, Violet Tinnirello and Kathy Voytko (Bloomfield, NJ).

Before she burst onto the big screen as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, Judy Garland was a young vaudeville trouper named Frances Gumm. In this highly anticipated new musical chronicling Garland's early career from vaudeville baby to MGM teen star in the making, the road to Oz is paved with adversity. At its heart a story of love between a father and daughter, featuring such legendary songs as "Over the Rainbow," "You Made Me Love You," and "Everybody Sing," Chasing Rainbows is a poignant coming-of-age tale about "the little girl with the big voice," who went on to become one of the world's most beloved entertainment icons. The show has already earned praise from Liza Minnelli, who said, "My mother said that her biography is in her music, and now a talented creative team is using that music to tell the story of her early years and her extraordinary rise to fame."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alan Menken and Nora Menken

Alan Menken

Larry Goren and Andrew Goren

David Topchik and Toby Vilanow

Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein and Mark William

Mark William

Kathy Voytko and John Cudia

Colin Hanlon

Colin Hanlon

Max von Essen and Michael Feinstein

Max von Essen

Max von Essen

Lesli Margherita an Max von Essen

Lesli Margherita and Max von Essen

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Stephen Hoebee-Elardo, Mark S. Hoebee and Ashley Hoebee-Elardo

Denis Jones and Mark S. Hoebee

Denis Jones

Denis Jones

Stephen DeRosa

Stephen DeRosa

Ruby Rakos

Ruby Rakos

Ruby Rakos and Lorna Luft

Ruby Rakos and Lorna Luft

Ruby Rakos, Lorna Luft and Mark S. Hoebee

Lorna Luft

Mark S. Hoebee, Ruby Rakos, Lorna Luft, Tina Marie Casamento and Michael Stotts

Ruby Rakos, Lorna Luft and Michael Wartella

Marc Acito, Ruby Rakos, Lorna Luft, Michael Wartella, Tina Marie Casamento, David Libby and Richard Winkler

Sean Thompson

Parker Slaybaugh, Michael Wartella and Sean Thompson

Blakely Slaybaugh, Parker Slaybaugh and Brittany Coleman

Michael Wartella

Michael Wartella

Fern Kershon and Paul Karchawer

Michael Wartella and Max von Essen

Lorna Luft and Max von Essen

Lorna Luft and Max von Essen

Lesli Margherita, Lorna Luft and Max von Essen

Lesli Margherita, Ruby Rakos, Lorna Luft ad Max von Essen

Karen Mason and Ruby Rakos

Karen Mason, Ruby Rakos and Stephen DeRosa

Karen Mason

Karen Mason and Lorna Luft

Michael Wartella and Ruby Rakos

Violet Tinnirello, Molly K. Lyons and Sophie Knapp

Ruby Rakos, Violet Tinnirello, Molly K. Lyons and Sophie Knapp

Tessa Grady, Drew Redington and Samantha Joy Pearlman

Randi Levine-Miller and Ken Waissman

Mackenzie Bell

Mackenzie Bell and Sean Thompson



