Photo Coverage: Brandy Takes First Bows in CHICAGO!

Aug. 18, 2017  

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Brandy! Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood returns to Broadway in Chicago for a special 17-performance only engagement as "Roxie Hart," now through August 31, 2017 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.). Check out photos from her first bows below!

Brandy first played the role on Broadway in a four-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., receiving glowing critical acclaim with the Chicagonational tour.

Following her enormous success as "Roxie" at the Hollywood Pantages and Kennedy Center, Brandy Norwood gives New Yorkers a surprise end-of-summer visit. For two weeks only Brandy will lead the Broadway company of Chicago as Roxie. Brandy is beyond excited to greet her fans once again on the Great White Way. Lights up New York, Brandy is here.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood, Lana Gordon and the cast of Chicago

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Tom Hewitt, Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Tom Hewitt, Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Tom Hewitt and Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

Brandy Norwood and Lana Gordon

