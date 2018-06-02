Photo Coverage: Backstage at the Star-Studded STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert

We're in the midst of award season on Broadway, which means Stars in the Alley! The free Broadway concert was held yesterday, June 1, in Shubert Alley.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Katharine McPhee



Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons



Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Melissa Benoist, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons



Melissa Benoist



Alex Newell



Beth Malone



Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland



Michael Lee Brown



Alex Boniello



Will Roland



Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland



Jessie Fisher and Anthony Boyle



Anthony Boyle



Jessie Fisher



Haley Kilgore



Haley Kilgore



Haley Kilgore



John Glover



Alex Boniello



Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher



Tom Schumacher



Charlotte St. Martin



Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher



Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™



Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™



Male cast members from â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™



Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig with male cast members from 'Mean Girls'



Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig



Kyle Selig



Taylor Louderman



Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig



Jeremy Davis with the cast from â€˜Frozenâ€™



Jeremy Davis



Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine



Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine



Cady Huffman



Cady Huffman



Cady Huffman



John Glover and Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare



Christy Altomare



Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs



Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs