Photo Coverage: Backstage at the Star-Studded STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert

Jun. 2, 2018  

We're in the midst of award season on Broadway, which means Stars in the Alley! The free Broadway concert was held yesterday, June 1, in Shubert Alley.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons

Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Melissa Benoist, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Beth Malone

Beth Malone

Beth Malone

Beth Malone

Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland

Michael Lee Brown

Alex Boniello

Will Roland

Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland

Jessie Fisher and Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle

Jessie Fisher

Haley Kilgore

Haley Kilgore

Haley Kilgore

John Glover

John Glover

John Glover

John Glover

Alex Boniello

Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher

Tom Schumacher

Charlotte St. Martin

Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher

Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™

Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™

Male cast members from â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™

Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig with male cast members from 'Mean Girls'

Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Taylor Louderman

Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig

Jeremy Davis with the cast from â€˜Frozenâ€™

Jeremy Davis

Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine

Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman

Cady Huffman

John Glover and Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Christy Altomare

Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs

Walter McBride

