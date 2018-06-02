Photo Coverage: Backstage at the Star-Studded STARS IN THE ALLEY Concert
We're in the midst of award season on Broadway, which means Stars in the Alley! The free Broadway concert was held yesterday, June 1, in Shubert Alley.
BroadwayWorld was in attendance and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Stars in the Alley, produced by The Broadway League and sponsored by United Airlines, is a celebration of the end of the 2017-2018 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2018 Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. The event consists of performances from over 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons
Paris Nix, Nicholas Ryan, Melissa Benoist, Sidney Dupont and Douglas Lyons
Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown, Alex Boniello and Will Roland
Jessie Fisher and Anthony Boyle
Haley Kilgore
Haley Kilgore
Haley Kilgore
Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher
Charlotte St. Martin and Tom Schumacher
Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™
Cast members from â€™School of Rockâ€™
Male cast members from â€˜Mean Girlsâ€™
Taylor Louderman, Kyle Selig with male cast members from 'Mean Girls'
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig
Taylor Louderman and Kyle Selig
Jeremy Davis with the cast from â€˜Frozenâ€™
Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine
Alex Gibson, Brian Ray Norris, Brynn Williams and Jai'Len Christine
John Glover and Christy Altomare
Telly Leung and Arielle Jacobs