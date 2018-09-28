Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour

Sep. 28, 2018  

Rehearsals are underway for the upcoming North American Tour of A Bronx Tale, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Following rehearsals in New York, the Company will have technical rehearsals and performances at the Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY and performances at Proctors in Schenectady, NY in advance of the Official Tour Opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018. For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com.

The full cast of A Bronx Tale, which features 11 alumni from the Broadway production, is led by Joe Barbara as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Joey Barreiro as Calogero, Michelle Aravena as Rosina, Brianna-Marie Bell as Jane, Antonio Beverly as Tyrone, Frankie Leoni as Young Calogero, and Shane Pry as Young Calogero Alternate.

For tour dates and more, please visit www.ABronxTaleTheMusical.com.

The company just met the press and we're giving you a sneak peek below!

Photo Credit: Monroe G. Scott

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Joey Barreiro

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Joey Barreiro

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joe Barbara

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joe Barbara

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Antonio Beverly

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Antonio Beverly

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Shane Pry, Joey Barreiro, and Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Jerry Zaks, Chazz Palminteri, and Sergio Trujillo

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Jerry Zaks, Chazz Palminteri, and Sergio Trujillo

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Full Creative Team

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Fully Company

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro, Brianna-Marie Bell, and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Brianna-Marie Bell and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joe Barbara and Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joe Barbara and Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joe Barbara and Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro and Frankie Leoni

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro, Joe Barbara, and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Joey Barreiro and Ensemble

Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
Ensemble

Related Articles

Include


From This Author Monroe G. Scott

Write what you know, so they they... all I know is I don't know what to write or the write way to write it! This (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Back to Belmont! Meet The Company of A BRONX TALE on Tour
  • Photo Coverage: Anya, Dmitry, Gleb & More! Meet the Cast of the ANASTASIA National Tour!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Roundabout's USUAL GIRLS!
  • Photo Coverage: Netflix's THE GOOD COP Holds its Premiere Event
  • Photo Flash: Meet the COME FROM AWAY National Tour Cast
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast and Creatives of the National Tour of MISS SAIGON Meet the Press

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE