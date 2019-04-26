BEETLEJUICE
Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!

Apr. 26, 2019  

Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos from the after party below!

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi



  • Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper & More Celebrate Opening Night of TOOTSIE on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of NYTW's 17 BORDER CROSSINGS
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of SINCERELY, OSCAR
  • Photo Coverage: Daveed Diggs, Thomas Sadoski & More Celebrate Opening Night of WHITE NOISE at the Public Theater
  • Photo Coverage: Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase & More Celebrate a Wunderbar Opening Night for KISS ME, KATE!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup