Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Company Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
Beetlejuice officially opened on Broadway last night, April 25, at the Winter Garden Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, and you can check out photos from the after party below!
BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia.
Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso
Kevin McCormick and guest
Mark Kaufman and Jenny Gersten
Danny Rutigliano and guest
Kerry Butler with her daughters
Abe Goldfarb and guest
Sean Montgomery and guest
Elliot Mattox and Mateo Melendez
Mateo Melendez, Abe Goldfarb, Sean Montgomery and Ramone Owens
Ryan Breslin and guest
Katie Lombardo
John Mulaney and Annamarie Tender
Kim Sava, Natalie Charle Ellis, Tessa Alves, Brooke Engen, Katie Lombardo and Presley Ryan
Kim Sava, Natalie Charle Ellis, Tessa Alves, Brooke Engen, Katie Lombardo and Presley Ryan