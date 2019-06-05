Photo Coverage: BE MORE CHILL Celebrates 100 Performances On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

The social media sensation Be More Chill celebrated 100 Broadway performances today at the Lyceum Theatre. As part of the celebration, some of the show's superfans were invited to party with the cast!

See photos of the company of Be More Chill and their gaggle of lucky fans below!

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology - but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



