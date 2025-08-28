Photo: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris in ART

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances begin tonight, Thursday, August 28, 2025 for the first-ever Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning ART, by Yamina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris and directed by Scott Ellis. You can now get a first look at the production here!

ART officially opens on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

Three longtime friends. One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

Standbys for the production include Michael Oberholtzer, Howard W. Overshown and Harry Smith. The design team includes David Rockwell (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) and Kid Harpoon (Original Music). 101 Productions, Ltd serves as Executive Producer/General Manager with casting by Jim Carnahan.