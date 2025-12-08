Peri Mauer's AND THEN THERE WERE To Premiere At Saint John’s In The Village

A new flute work by composer Peri Mauer, and then there were, will receive its premiere on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. EST at Saint John’s in the Village (218 West 11th Street, New York City). Performed by Mina Sukovic, the piece will be featured on Composers Concordance’s Eclectic Virtuosi program, which will include works by Dan Cooper, Kirsten Johnson, Dary John Mizelle, Alon Nechushtan, Gene Pritsker, David Post, Milos Raickovich, William Schimmel, and Daniel Schnyder. Tickets are $30 at the door and $20 in advance.

PERI MAUER

Mauer’s music has been presented by ensembles and organizations including Quintet of the Americas, Da Capo Chamber Players, Access Contemporary Music, Bargemusic, Women Composers Festival of Hartford, the Gamper Festival at Bowdoin, Bard College, Collide-O-Scope Music, Vassar College, and Composers Concordance. She is the recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund Award for her participation in the 2023 Composers Now Festival, multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, and commissions from Sugar Hill Salon, Quintet of the Americas, Access Contemporary Music, New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New Music USA, Composers Now, and Meet the Composer. Her music has also been regularly featured on WPRB’s Classical Discoveries.

In addition to her work as a composer, Mauer is a professional cellist who has performed with the American Symphony Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Darmstadt Ensemble, NYU Contemporary Players, and in venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, le poisson rouge, the DiMenna Center, and National Opera America. She appears on screen as a cellist in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle. A Bronx native, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the Manhattan School of Music, and Bard College.

More information is available at http://www.reverbnation.com/perimauer.