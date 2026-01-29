Percussia to Present DRUMS AROUND THE WORLD at Commonpoint Queens

Percussia will present Drums Around the World, in cooperation with Music for Autism on Sunday, February 22 at 1:00 PM at Commonpoint Queens, 58-20 Little Neck Parkway in Little Neck, Queens.

Percussia will take the audience on a trip around the world, using percussion instruments, chants and rhythms from Brazil, West Africa, India, Cuba and China.

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon and Frank Cassara, percussion, with guest percussionists Bill Ruyle and Yousif Sheronick.

Music for Autism programs free concerts for individuals with autism and their families. More about them at https://www.musicforautism.org/.

Percussia's performance is free and open to the public. All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://www.mta.info/.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries.