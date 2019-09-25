Pentacle Arts Management Presents The 8th Edition Of FALL FURTHER, October 13 at 7 PM at Dixon Place, a program of works all by female choreographers directing * Claire Porter/PORTABLES - choreographer Claire Porter * CoreDance Contemporary - choreographer Rebecca McCormac * DUNYC/Dancers Unlimited - choreographers Linda Juo, Hara Zi & Sekou Heru * Rachel Thorne Germond Performance Collage - choreographer Rachel Thorne Germond * Wellbeing Dance - choreographer Kate Binder.



Claire Porter, known for her comedic text/movement work and skilled teaching, will perform her "Sentenced to Sentences," in which a storyteller rushes back to her thinking space with an idea. She works to write, speak, conjure one beautiful sentence while explaining what a sentence is. The veteran performer has received many commissions and honors for her witty works, including from the NEA, The Guggenheim Foundation, NJ State Council on the Arts, Rockefeller Foundation, and more.

COREDANCE CONTEMPORARY will present "DYAD," performed by Rebecca Allen, Bethany Kellner, Jessica Nolan, Larah Pamplin, and Brittany Piazza. The work unites four contrasting duets from the Company's repertory, created by Rebecca McCormac. The choreographer's work has been shown around the world, from her native Australia to San Francisco, Boston, Colorado, and many NYC venues.

DUNYC/DANCERS UNLIMITED presents an excerpt from "CYPHER: Homecoming," with the dancer/choreographers Linda Kuo, Hara Zi & Sekou Heru joined by Britnee Hay, Eugene Jordan IV, Edward Lathan IV, Gabriela Messina, Sammi Tai, Marmara Tobal, and Kareem Woods. The excerpt pays tribute to the choreographers' ancestors on and off the dance floor, connecting and empowering them with dance steps and meaningful movements. The bi-coastal company, with bases in both Hawaii and NY, was established in 2009 by Linda Kuo and has presented work in Hawaii, NYC and China.

RACHEL THORNE GERMOND PERFORMANCE COLLAGE will present the duet "Shadow Box 1," danced by Kirsten Reynolds and Larissa Asebedo. Sound by composers Marc Ribot and Fred Frith, poetry by Jim Morrison, video projection by Germond with Charles Woodman. The ever-changing patterns of the duet break apart and reform, evoking concerns of human will, control, isolation, and even doom. Germond has been creating dances for twenty-eight years, first in NYC; then in Chicago for several years. Since returning to NY in 2014, she continues to create and present her multi-media works.

WELLBEING DANCE will be seen in Kate Binder's "Surrender," danced by Vianela Benitez, Creszenz Bergmeier, Sydney Jennings, Rose Lun Pun, Morgan "Mo" Ose, and Chelsea Rose. The work focuses on the various definitions of the word "surrender" and the idea of letting go. Wellbeing Dance was founded by choreographer/teacher Kate Binder, a New York native who has taught dance and shown her choreography in New York, Australia, and South Africa.

Fall Further is a performance opportunity for artists in Pentacle's Administrative Support Program.Pentacle's Administrative Support Program (ASP) is supported, in part, by public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Pentacle receives private support for ASP from the Howard Gilman Foundation, the Hyde and Watson Foundation, the Jerome Robbins Foundation, and the Harkness Foundation for Dance.



Sunday October 13 at 7 PM Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street Tickets: $15; $12 for students/seniors Reservations: http://dixonplace.org/performances/pentacleviii/







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You