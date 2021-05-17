Patti LuPone, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lea Salonga & More Will Take Part in SHOW OF TITLES from Broadway's Best Shows

Broadway's Best Shows has just announced a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. "Show of Titles" will be available on June 8, 2021 for a limited time only. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The evening will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from "Lady Be Good" to "The Light in the Piazza." But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60's frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

The evening will feature favorite works by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell & Kurt Weill.

With performances by: Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams & Patrick Wilson. And Special Appearances by: Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, Ben Vereen, BD Wong & Florian Zeller.

"Show of Titles" is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price ("Best Worst Thing That Ever Happened," PBS' "Harold Prince: The Director's Life," Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close) and Emmy & Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (PBS' "Handel's Messiah Rocks" & Broadway's Little Women & Beautiful) is the Music Director/Supervisor.

"Conceived by producer, Jeffrey Richards, 'Show of Titles' is a celebration of the some of the best songwriters of the theatre- from George Gershwin to Jule Styne to Stephen Sondheim, sung by some of the theaters best and brightest stars," said Director Lonny Price. "It has been my pleasure to be in the company of performers and songs I grew up with, some of which inspired me to be in the theatre in the first place!"

"Show of Titles" will be livestreamed on Stellar at 8M EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Starting May 17, tickets will be on sale for $29. Starting May 21, tickets will be $39. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

To learn more, visit Broadways Best Shows.

"Show of Titles" is produced by an award-winning team of producers including Good Productions/Patty Baker, Joanna Carson, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Rande and Ken Greiner, Louise Gund, Kathleen Johnson, Willette Klausner, Judith Manocherian, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jacob Soroken Porter, Alix Ritchie, Mary Lu Roffe, Jenna Segal, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Ted Snowdon, Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, and The Shubert Organization.

The Executive Producer of "Show of Titles" is Jeffrey Richards.