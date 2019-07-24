Patti LuPone Gets Second Hip Replacement Surgery

We're sending well wishes to two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone as she recovers after having her second hip replacement surgery. The legendary actress took to Twitter to share a photo of herself during her recovery in the hospital. Check out the post below!

Found a way to beat this NY heatwave. Get a SECOND hip replacement! Special thanks to Doctor Su, Christina, Jennifer, and all the nurses+therapists at #HospitalForSpecialSurgery. Next tweet..... Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/GRjMfSqxqm - Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) July 24, 2019

Singer and actress Patti LuPone's storied career on Broadway and in Hollywood has spanned more than four decades. A fireball of talent and a musical force to be reckoned with, she is one of the greatest performers in modern musical theater. Since establishing herself with a Tony Award-winning performance as Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, she has impressed audiences and critics alike in Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, and Gypsy (for which she won another Tony Award).

She most recently starred to critical acclaim as Joanne in Marianne Elliott's smash-hit production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company in London's West End. Her most recent Broadway performance was as cosmetics pioneer Helena Rubinstein in the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright-Michael Grief musical War Paint (for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical).





