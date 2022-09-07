Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti LuPone Extends Run at 54 Below Through Early January

Tickets for the additional six performances will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 14 at 12pm.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Patti LuPone has extended her run at 54 Below and will be performing January 2-8 in addition to the previously announced¾ and sold out¾ December shows. Tickets for the additional six performances will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 14 at 12pm.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award®-winner Patti LuPone does. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this winter for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great star in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Musical Direction by Joseph Thalken.

Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20-23 & 26-30, and January 2-3 & 5-8 at 7:00pm. Cover charge is $150, with premium seats available for $205. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/PattiLuPone. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.


Baltimore Center Stage Announces #OurTownBaltimoreBaltimore Center Stage Announces #OurTownBaltimore
September 7, 2022

Baltimore Center Stage (BCS) has announced #OurTownBaltimore, a series of multigenerational artistic events and exciting local partnerships that reflect the vibrancy of Baltimore, intersecting with the company's upcoming staging of Thornton Wilder's Our Town, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (The Folks at Home), which runs September 15 through October 9, 2022.
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next MonthSacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Tony Winner Laura Benanti Next Month
September 7, 2022

Tony Award winner (the 2008 revival of Gypsy) and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti can most recently be seen in Amy Schumer's Life + Beth, which premiered on Hulu in March and has been renewed for a second season.The series follows Beth (Schumer) whose life changes forever following a sudden incident when she is forced to engage with her past. Benanti stars as Beth's mother.
Broadway's D. Sabella Returns to Drag in AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at PangeaBroadway's D. Sabella Returns to Drag in AMANDA RECKONWITH RETURNS at Pangea
September 7, 2022

International opera diva and Broadway legend in her own mind, “Amanda Reckonwith” Returns! (after a 25 year retirement/rest cure) to razzle dazzle with high comedy and even higher notes!
David Greenspan Stars in BACK AT THE START: A SITUATION COMEDY, Audio DramaDavid Greenspan Stars in BACK AT THE START: A SITUATION COMEDY, Audio Drama
September 7, 2022

Multiple Obie Award-winning actor David Greenspan stars in Kesselring Prize-winner Matthew Freeman's Back at the Start: A Situation Comedy, an outlandish, surreal six-part audio drama released by the Brooklyn-based independent theater production company Theater Accident.
Versatile Jazz Artist Omar Sosa Comes to the Overture CenterVersatile Jazz Artist Omar Sosa Comes to the Overture Center
September 7, 2022

Overture Center for the Arts and the Sessions at McPike Park present Cuban composer and pianist Omar Sosa, one of the most versatile jazz artists on the scene today, and his Quarteto Americanos on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater.