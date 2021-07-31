Pasek & Paul's EDGES In-Person at Chance Theater
OC Premiere Live!
Live Theater is back at Chance Theater with the first musical by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriters of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, and so many more!
Playing thru August 8, 2021
Thu 7:30 p.m., Fri & Sat 8:00 p.m., Sat & Sun 3:00 p.m.
EDGES
Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Directed by JAMES MICHAEL McHALE*
Music Direction by ROBYN MANION*
Starring... Sarah Pierce, Elizabeth Curtin, JEWELL HOLLOWAY, and TYLER MARSHALL
Executive Producer
Elizabeth Jones
Season 23 Producers
BETTE & WYLIE AITKEN
Associate Season Producers: THE FAMILY OF Mary Kay FYDA-MAR
* Chance Theater Resident Artist