Pasek & Paul's EDGES In-Person at Chance Theater

Live Theater is back at Chance Theater with the first musical by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriters of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, and so many more!

Playing thru August 8, 2021

Thu 7:30 p.m., Fri & Sat 8:00 p.m., Sat & Sun 3:00 p.m.

EDGES

Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Directed by JAMES MICHAEL McHALE*

Music Direction by ROBYN MANION*

Starring... Sarah Pierce, Elizabeth Curtin, JEWELL HOLLOWAY, and TYLER MARSHALL

Executive Producer

Elizabeth Jones

Season 23 Producers

BETTE & WYLIE AITKEN

Associate Season Producers: THE FAMILY OF Mary Kay FYDA-MAR

* Chance Theater Resident Artist