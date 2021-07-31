Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS

Pasek & Paul's EDGES In-Person at Chance Theater

pixeltracker

$10 OFF - OC Premiere Live!

Jul. 31, 2021  
Pasek & Paul's EDGES In-Person at Chance Theater

Live Theater is back at Chance Theater with the first musical by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriters of Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, and so many more!

Click here to watch the video trailer

$10 OFF TICKETS
Use online code: BWW22
Discount does not apply to previously purchased tickets and cannot be combined with other offers.
There are a limited number of discounted tickets available. So reserve now!

Buy Tickets HERE
More Info HERE
or call the Box Office at (888) 455-4212, Tue-Fri, 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Playing thru August 8, 2021
Thu 7:30 p.m., Fri & Sat 8:00 p.m., Sat & Sun 3:00 p.m.

EDGES
Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Directed by JAMES MICHAEL McHALE*
Music Direction by ROBYN MANION*

Starring... Sarah Pierce, Elizabeth Curtin, JEWELL HOLLOWAY, and TYLER MARSHALL

Executive Producer
Elizabeth Jones

Season 23 Producers
BETTE & WYLIE AITKEN
Associate Season Producers: THE FAMILY OF Mary Kay FYDA-MAR

* Chance Theater Resident Artist


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Devon Hadsell Photo
Devon Hadsell
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jacqueline B. Arnold Photo
Jacqueline B. Arnold

More Hot Stories For You