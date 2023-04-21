Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUBLIC ART FUND TALKS: JACOLBY SATTERWHITE Announced The Cooper Union's Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, April 26

Satterwhite will discuss how community engagement and public projects fit within his artistic practice.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Join an artist talk with Jacolby Satterwhite as he delves into the multilayered process of creating An Eclectic Dance to the Music of Time (2022), his site-specific film merging the past, present and future of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic.

Satterwhite will discuss how community engagement and public projects fit within his artistic practice. He will also dive into his unique approach to creating dreamlike digital animations that synthesize performance, illustration and painting.

An Eclectic Dance to the Music of Time was commissioned by Lincoln Center in collaboration with The Studio Museum in Harlem and Public Art Fund.

