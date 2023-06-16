PREDICTOR, THE GAME'S AFOOT & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Check out this week's top Stage Mags including Predictor, The Game's Afoot, and more.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed Photo 3 BroadwayWorld's 5th Annual Phonys! 2023 Tony Categories We Wish Existed
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 4 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

Stage Mag
Click Here for More on Stage Mag
PREDICTOR, THE GAME'S AFOOT & More - Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

The Game's Afoot - Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre

The Mad OnesAustin Community College Drama Department

Predictor - Capital Stage

About Stage Mag

It begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code.

With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Get started now on building your first Stage Mag!



RELATED STORIES

1
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Want to create a FREE Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

2
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person. With new features including BroadwayWorld's Daily Broadway Word Game and Audience Polls, you can put your audience's theatre knowledge to the test during intermission, gather insight on your crowd's theatre-going experience, or pose questions about your show!

3
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Each week, we'll be highlighting the top virtual show programs from BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag! Take a look at Stage Mags from Rent, Pippin, and more!

4
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Take a look at this week's top Stage Mags including Chicago, Hotel Cassiopeia, and Heroes of the Fourth Turning!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/15/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/15/2023
Janet Rollé Resigns From American Ballet TheaterJanet Rollé Resigns From American Ballet Theater
BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics!BroadwayWorld Is Casting Teen Critics!
Relive the Best Moments of the 76th Annual Tony Awards with BroadwayWorld's GIFsRelive the Best Moments of the 76th Annual Tony Awards with BroadwayWorld's GIFs

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You