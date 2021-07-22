POWERPOINT ROULETTE Returns To Caveat July 29

Powerpoint Roulette, the premiere office-software-based comedy show, returns to Caveat on July 29 at 7PM. This energetic spectacle challenges comedians and musicians to present Powerpoints that they have never seen before. All slides are taken from real presentations posted to the internet by trusting strangers.

This installment will feature comedians Sebastian Conelli (HBO's Search Party), Tallie Medel (A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once, Cocoon Central Dance Team), Manolo Moreno (Comedy Central, Dr. Gameshow), and Jon Bander (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Rapper Mikal Amin will freestyle based on a Powerpoint presentation. Computer scientist/Columbia professor Allison Bishop will have her real presentation interpreted by one of the comedians.

Powerpoint Roulette will transpire July 29 - doors at 6:30, show at 7:00 - at Caveat at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, NY. Tickets are $20 for the live show and $5 for the livestream. Proof of vaccination is required.

Tickets may be purchased at: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/powerpoint-roulettte-7-29-2021 ***