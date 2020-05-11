Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
PODCAST: Tim Rice Talks Meeting Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Performs Their First Song Together
Tim Rice has released the second episode of his podcast, Get Onto My Cloud!
In this episode, Tim tells the story of his first meeting with Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1965 and how they immediately set about writing a musical based on the life of Dr. Thomas Barnardo entitled The Likes Of Us.
Tim also plays two songs from the show, including the first song he and Webber ever wrote together!
Listen to the full episode below!
