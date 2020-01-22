PLATINUM GIRLS â€“ THE MUSICAL Original Concept Recording Starring Beth Leavel and More to Be Released

Broadway Records announced today that the original concept album for Platinum Girls - The Musical will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, February 28, 2020. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and will be available at Broadway Records' booth at BroadwayCon.

Platinum Girls - The Musical is the story of three women: Elaine, Ruby Lee and Doris. Best of friends in high school who entered a songwriting contest and won, one hit song defined their friendship. Now, forty years later, as headliners at Brad's Bowl N' Roll, their claim to fame is less than ideal. Let's hope their stars will align for them once again as they prepare for the comeback concert of their lives, hopefully overcoming their biggest obstacle: themselves. Starring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), and Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe), and featuring Felicia Boswell, Carla Mongado and Natalie Weiss, the zany new musical is written by Andrew Beall, Russell Moss and Brad Zumwalt.

The album is produced by Matthais Winter, Andrew Beall and Russell Moss, executive produced by Doris Davenport, JStar and Jim and Pam Hicks. It is co-produced by Alan and Michelle Mahler and Carol Ostrow. Learn more about Platinum Girls at www.platinumgirlsthemusical.com

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





