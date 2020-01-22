PLATINUM GIRLS â€“ THE MUSICAL Original Concept Recording Starring Beth Leavel and More to Be Released
Broadway Records announced today that the original concept album for Platinum Girls - The Musical will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, February 28, 2020. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com and will be available at Broadway Records' booth at BroadwayCon.
Platinum Girls - The Musical is the story of three women: Elaine, Ruby Lee and Doris. Best of friends in high school who entered a songwriting contest and won, one hit song defined their friendship. Now, forty years later, as headliners at Brad's Bowl N' Roll, their claim to fame is less than ideal. Let's hope their stars will align for them once again as they prepare for the comeback concert of their lives, hopefully overcoming their biggest obstacle: themselves. Starring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), and Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe), and featuring Felicia Boswell, Carla Mongado and Natalie Weiss, the zany new musical is written by Andrew Beall, Russell Moss and Brad Zumwalt.
The album is produced by Matthais Winter, Andrew Beall and Russell Moss, executive produced by Doris Davenport, JStar and Jim and Pam Hicks. It is co-produced by Alan and Michelle Mahler and Carol Ostrow. Learn more about Platinum Girls at www.platinumgirlsthemusical.com
Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning revival of Once On This Island, Anastasia, Bandstand, My Fair Lady, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music!Â Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre atÂ Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in WaitressÂ Desi OakleyÂ again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for theirÂ first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)