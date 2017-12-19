PITCH PERFECT's Hailee Steinfeld Sets Her Sights on Broadway

Another Pitch Perfect star has her sights set on Broadway. According to W Magazine, Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld would like to to a stage musical next.

"Going to Broadway shows is one of my favorite things to do. I try and do it every time I'm here, if time allows," she told W. "I think as an actor, it would be the ultimate challenge and the ultimate commitment, and I've heard nothing but unbelievable things from actors I know that are in plays. They just love it, and so I feel like once I do it, there's no turning back. I would love to do that sometime."

Click here to read the full interview.

Steinfeld stars in Pitch Perfect 3, in theatres on December 22.

Republic Records recording artist Hailee Steinfeld has quickly cemented herself as a rising force in pop music with a series of hits under her belt, including her 2015 platinum certified debut single "Love Myself," double platinum selling smash "Starving" with Grey [feat. Zedd] and platinum selling summer anthem "Most Girls." To date, the multi-platinum selling artist has amassed a total of nearly 2 billion streams globally.

This year, Steinfeld won "Best Push Artist" at the MTV EMAs, Musical.ly's "Top Covered Artist" award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and was honored by Variety with the "Crossover Artist" award at their inaugural Hitmakers event. She also garnered three Teen Choice Award nominations for her work in both film and music.Most recently, Steinfeld released her new single "Let Me Go." Produced by Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Alesso and critically-acclaimed producer, songwriter and artist watt, "Let Me Go" pairs Steinfeld with one of country music's best-selling acts, Florida Georgia Line. Performed for the first time ever on this year's American Music Awards, the song has amassed 150 million streams on Spotify where it is currently Top 20 on their Global Top 50 chart and climbing.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles