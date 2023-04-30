PICTURES FROM HOME Plays Final Broadway Performance Today

PICTURES FROM HOME concludes its Broadway run today, April 30th, 2023 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th Street). The play opened Thursday, February 9, 2023 for a strictly limited engagement.

Three of the theatre's most inventive, inspired and award-winning artists bring to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. Based on the landmark photo memoir by Larry Sultan, adapted to the stage by Sharr White, starring Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, and Danny Burstein, and staged by award-winning director Bartlett Sher, Pictures From Home evokes memories of childhood, parenthood, and the hard-won wisdom that comes with both. This is a new American play, a play of heart and great humor.

The design team for Pictures From Home includes Michael Yeargan (Set Designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still (Sound Designers), and Ben Pearcy at 59 Productions (Projection Designer).

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre in Houston, TX recently announced that Pictures From Home will have its regional premiere in their 2023-24 season. Directed by Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose, the production will run from January 19 - February 11, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre. The cast of Pictures From Home includes Alley's Resident Company member Todd Waite as Irving Sultan.