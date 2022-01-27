PHANTOM OF THE OPERA AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL & More Headline BroadwayHD February Lineup

February will be a sweet treat for theater fans, as BroadwayHD is bringing a diverse roster of programming to their site this month. Starting February 1, movie musical classics Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, which was nominated for five Academy Awards® including "Best Picture," and Man of La Mancha starring Peter O'Toole and Sophia Loren, will join the service. Electrifying musical Leave It On the Floor will debut on February 3, featuring music by Beyoncé's music director Kim Burse, choreography by Beyoncé's dance master, Frank Gatson, Jr., and starring Ephraim Sykes. Inspired by the "voguing" sensation featured in the 1990 documentary Paris is Burning, Leave It On the Floor is an ode to the wild, funky, and heart aching life of this underground subculture. Arriving February 10 just in time for Valentine's Day, Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall celebrates 25 years of Andrew Lloyd Webber's theater spectacle starring Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess.

On February 22 fans of The Jackson 5 will enjoy You Are Not Alone: The only Jackson Musical with Jermaine Jackson when it joins the slate on February 22. Finally, the month closes out on February 24 with Living On Soul, a docu-concert filmed at the legendary Apollo Theater, featuring the late great Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley and the rest of the Grammy-nominated Daptone Records family.

Throughout the month, viewers can enjoy a specialty playlist honoring Black History Month, featuring Pipeline, Giles Terera's Black Matter, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Memphis, Porgy & Bess, The Girls in the Band, Carmen & Geoffrey, Royal Shakespeare Company's Hamlet, The Container, Saturday Church, Neighbors, and Sty of the Blind Pig. In addition, celebrate Valentine's Day with a swoon-worthy rail featuring Love Never Dies, She Loves Me, Falsettos, Holiday Inn, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, Daddy Long Legs, An American in Paris, From Here to Eternity, First Date, Bye Bye Birdie, The Sound of Music, and The Toxic Avenger.

"There are so many thrilling titles joining the platform this month, from the classics like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, to knock-out performances like Leave It On the Floor," said Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD. "We are proud to continue bringing the best of theater to subscribers."

The new productions coming to BroadwayHD in February include:

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

February 1- Nominated for five Academy Awards®, including "Best Picture," 1954's Seven Brides for Seven Brothers remains a thoroughly delightful blend of songs, dances and romantic comedy. When the eldest of seven brothers (Howard Keel) living on the frontier in the Oregon Territory returns with a bride (Jane Powell), she is shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, unkempt and uncouth brothers-in-law. Her efforts to turn the six brothers into gentlemen inspire them to find wives of their own ... leading to an all-out, singing, dancing, Wild West battle of the sexes. Directed by Stanley Donen (Singin' in the Rain), the film is based on Stephen Vincent Benet's The Sobbin' Women. Adolph Deutsch and Saul Chaplin won the Oscar® for their film score.

Man of La Mancha

February 1- In the volatile days of the Spanish Inquisition, the writer Miguel de Cervantes (Peter O'Toole) and his manservant (James Coco) make livings as tax collectors but soon find themselves imprisoned after being accused of crimes against the church. Now facing the wrath of their fellow inmates, Cervantes must persuade the unruly bunch not to burn his prized manuscript -- by performing it for them. With the help of a prostitute (Sophia Loren), they begin the tale of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Leave It On the Floor

February 3- Thrown out of his home by his dysfunctional mother, Brad (Broadway star Ephraim Sykes) steals her car and travels into Los Angeles where, through a chance encounter, he stumbles into a noisy raucous, chaotic event and meets the ragtag members of the struggling House of Eminence. Initially only looking for a place to sleep (and perhaps someone to sleep with), Brad ends up engaging with the colorful members of the house led by the indomitable house mother Queef Latina (Barbie-Q), herself an aging ball-legend and the fierce protectrice of her family. Laughter, tears, sex sirens, and butch queens up in pumps ensue and remarkably, Brad ends up finding an extraordinary home and loving, caring family in this, the strangest of places. This updated high energy musical version of Jennie Livingston's 1991 dance hall classic, Paris Is Burning contains eleven powerful dance anthems and celebrates the creativity, imagination, vitality and courage of the contemporary vogue ball community in L.A. and other urban centers in the US.

Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

February 10- Let the spectacle astound you! In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendor of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

You Are Not Alone: The only Jackson Musical with Jermaine Jackson

February 22- "You are not Alone" is the only Jackson Musical. During this evening of music and stories, Jermaine Jackson (Jackson 5 legendary member) tells his family's story from their native city to Michael Jackson's death, with unique archives of pictures and videos. Jermaine performs songs from The Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, and from his album "I Wish You Love" featuring baritone David Serero.

Living on Soul

February 24- Filmed during their three-night, sold-out residency at the historic Apollo Theater, this hybrid docu-concert film features the late great Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley and the rest of the Grammy-nominated Daptone Records family.

To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.