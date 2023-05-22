PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles Run

The producers of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, have announced that the show has been extended for another two weeks through July 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47 St.) after which it packs up and goes to Los Angeles to play the Ahmanson Theatre from August 8 – September 10. The Broadway engagement was originally scheduled to close on July 9.

The show’s writers, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, said, “We are having an absolutely terrific time sharing our very silly take on Peter Pan with New York audiences and are thrilled to be extending on Broadway because we still have several pizza joints left to try.”

The production opened on Broadway on April 19 and was called “Expertly executed Broadway mayhem!” by Variety, “A total blast!” by Chris Jones at the Chicago Tribune, and “A magical comedy disaster!” by The Observer.

This awards season, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has been nominated for three Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, and a Drama League Award.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, and Brenann Stacker complete the company.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Tom Smedes & Peter R. Stern / Thomas S. Perakos, Ken And Rosemary Willman / Nicole Eisenberg, Lams Productions / Ayal Miodovnik, and Lucas McMahon.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.