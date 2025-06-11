PETER PAN GOES WRONG Available For Licensing Through Dramatists Play Service

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now available for licensing through Dramatists Play Service! The comedy, which appeared on Broadway in 2023, is now part of the service's catalogue after it was recently acquired by Concord Theatricals.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong made its premiere at the Pleasance Theatre in London in December 2013. After a UK Tour in 2014, the production transferred to the West End's Apollo Theatre for a Christmas season run in 2015 and returned to the West End the following year for another Christmas season run from October 2016. The play was also adapted into a one-hour television special, which was broadcast on December 31, 2016, on BBC One. The play made its North American premiere in 2022 at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada and will launch a new UK tour later this year.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier® Awards and has joyfully wowed critics across the UK.