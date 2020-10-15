PCTC Announces The Winners Of 2020 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest
Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company has announced the winners of its 2020 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest.
Megan O'Leary (Associate Artistic Director of PCTC) stated, "We received hundreds of submissions. It was very exciting, inspiring, that in the midst of this maelstrom, writers answered our very specific call for new, original, work that directly addressed the pressing issues we are living through."
The winners are:
Monticello/2020, by Madeline Puccioni
Zoom Symposium, by Jeff Helgeson
Missouri Horror, by David Crespy
Attucks, by Lew Osteen
Clara, Sera, and the Talking Bear, by Angela Davis
Special citation for a full-length play of note:
R-Train, by Ride Hamilton
To learn more about Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company (and support) our many upcoming projects and charitable endeavours please go to: www.playhousecreatures.org.
