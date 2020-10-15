PCTC Announces The Winners Of 2020 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company has announced the winners of its 2020 Dr. R.J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights Contest.

Megan O'Leary (Associate Artistic Director of PCTC) stated, "We received hundreds of submissions. It was very exciting, inspiring, that in the midst of this maelstrom, writers answered our very specific call for new, original, work that directly addressed the pressing issues we are living through."

The winners are:

Monticello/2020, by Madeline Puccioni

Zoom Symposium, by Jeff Helgeson

Missouri Horror, by David Crespy

Attucks, by Lew Osteen

Clara, Sera, and the Talking Bear, by Angela Davis

Special citation for a full-length play of note:

R-Train, by Ride Hamilton

To learn more about Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company (and support) our many upcoming projects and charitable endeavours please go to: www.playhousecreatures.org.

