PBS Launches #PBSForTheArts Programming That Celebrates the Arts' Resiliency Amidst the Pandemic

PBS launches an expanded slate of multiplatform arts programming beginning April 23. Today, PBS and The WNET Group announced #PBSForTheArts, a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the resiliency of the arts in America during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and reopening.

The campaign will include both broadcast and digital programming that will highlight some pandemic era productions.

The programming will also include a special report, "The Arts Interrupted" that will provide a look at the uncertainty arts organizations faced as a result of the pandemic.

PBS will also air a three-part series "Inside the Met," which will dive into the Metropolitan Museum of Art's efforts to stay afloat amidst the pandemic.

The full programming follows:

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "Romeo & Juliet"

Premieres: Friday, April 23, 9:00 p.m. ET

Experience a contemporary rendering of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy from the National Theatre where a company of actors in a shuttered theater bring to life the timeless tale of two young lovers. Stars Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor and Jessie Buckley.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "Uncle Vanya"

Premieres: Friday, May 7, 9:00 p.m. ET

Experience Anton Chekov's masterpiece in this Olivier Award-nominated West End production adapted by Conor McPherson starring Toby Jones and Richard Armitage from London's Harold Pinter Theater.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: "The Arts Interrupted"

Premieres: Friday, May 14, 9:00 p.m. ET

How have the arts been managing during the COVID-19 pandemic? Arts organizations across America share their survival stories, along with examples of streamed performances, from COVID-19 inspired theater to site-specific operas. Learn how the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement have impacted America's emerging artists.

WE ARE FAMILY: SONGS OF HOPE AND UNITY

Premieres: Friday, May 14, 10:00 p.m. ET

Join the American Pops Orchestra, Maestro Luke Frazier and a star-studded cast for an exciting evening of songs that bring us together. Filmed in front of a small, socially distanced live audience under strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures, the program features performances by "Crazy-Ex Girlfriend's" Gabrielle Ruiz (joining APO from Los Angeles); "America's Got Talent" vocalist Rayshun LaMarr; Broadway star and recording artist Morgan James; Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes; and celebrated recording artist Nova Payton. Hosted by Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light.

INSIDE THE MET

Premieres: Fridays, May 21-28, 9:00 p.m. ET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest art museum in the Americas, prepares to celebrate its 150th birthday with a treasure trove of landmark exhibitions. When COVID-19 strikes, the world shuts down and, for the first time in its history, the Met closes its doors indefinitely. Then, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, the museum is met with urgent demands for social justice. Facing an uncertain future and questioning its very purpose, this great institution makes history in ways no one could have predicted.

ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE

Premieres: Friday, May 28, 10 p.m. and 10:30pm ET

Join us for a new 30-minute series featuring the American Pops Orchestra celebrating uniquely American music. Hosted by Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child, "The Sacred" features music that transcends its original genre and audience - music once only performed in church adapted by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Aretha Franklin to be shared beyond the walls of the sanctuary. Hosted by Tony Award winner Jesse Mueller, "Broadway" features classic showtunes recorded by the Rat Pack, Johnny Mathis and other chart-topping artists of the time, as well as musical theater songs that give a broader voice to our changing society.

BEYOND THE CANVAS

Various Fridays March-July 2021

From PBS NEWSHOUR, and hosted by Amna Nawaz, this half-hour program showcases some of the nation's leading cultural creators-musicians, playwrights, comedians, costume designers, among many others-who show us how they turn their visions of the world into art. Topics to be examined include finding meaning in writing; what it takes to achieve excellence; trailblazing women in the arts; the power of music to honor the past and inspire the future; and arts of Mexico.

PBS Digital Studios - Original Episodes of SOUND FIELD

As part of an ongoing arts content partnership with the classical arts organization The Cliburn, PBS Digital Studios and General Audience Programming will partner with Twin Cities PBS to produce special episodes of the Webby-winning music education series, SOUND FIELD, in May 2021. Beyond utilizing The Cliburn's extensive library of concert performances, their roster of affiliated performers and their consultation on writing/research throughout these episodes, this collaboration will illustrate the goal of the #PBSForTheArts campaign to highlight the creative work being done by arts organizations at all levels throughout the country.