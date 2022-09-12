PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROS UNITE Comes to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in April 2023

The brand-new PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" will stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 22, 2023 and Sunday, April 23, 2023, with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM each day. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16 at 10:00AM.



PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This brand-new production is an interactive livge stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.



PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!



Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16 at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available at www.msg.com/pawpatrol or at the Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disable Services Department at 888-609-7599.