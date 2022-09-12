Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROS UNITE Comes to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in April 2023

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16 at 10:00AM.

Sep. 12, 2022  
PAW PATROL LIVE! HEROS UNITE Comes to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in April 2023

The brand-new PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" will stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 22, 2023 and Sunday, April 23, 2023, with shows at 10:30AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM each day. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16 at 10:00AM.


PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This brand-new production is an interactive livge stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups solve puzzles as honorary members of the pack while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family.

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It's up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate top hero! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16 at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available at www.msg.com/pawpatrol or at the Ticketmaster Box Offices at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre. For group sales, please call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disable Services Department at 888-609-7599.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay SandsTHE LKY MUSICAL is Now Playing at Marina Bay Sands
September 12, 2022

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.
SCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This MonthSCHOOL OF ROCK Comes to The Omaha Community Playhouse This Month
September 12, 2022

School of Rock opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday, September 16.
Jerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This MonthJerk and Curry Music Festival Comes to the Francis Field This Month
September 12, 2022

Enjoy live musical performances at the 5th Annual Jerk and Curry Music Festival on Saturday, September 24 at the Francis Field. The family friendly outdoor event for all ages will showcase reggae artists including Inner Circle,Anthony B, Pato Banton and Everton Blender and more.
OWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This MonthOWE Will Get its Irish Premiere at The 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival This Month
September 12, 2022

One of Europe's most electrifying dance artists, Mufutau Yusuf, shares the Irish premiere of Òwe at the 2022 Dublin Fringe Festival next month, previewing 23rd September and showing 24th September.
Riverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & MoreRiverside Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More
September 12, 2022

Riverside Theatre, Iowa City's resident professional theatre, has announced their 2022-2023 season. This will be the not-for-profit organization's 42nd season, and the first full season of plays in the newly opened 150-seat theatre.