Out Now Ernest Kohl's BEING ALIVE - THE NEW REMIXES & MORE
Ernest Kohl "BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More is a brand new Full - Length Maxi-Single from Ernest Kohl, which is the Iconic Anthem Song from the Smash Hit Musical "COMPANY" written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim that is being released with to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of this renowned Musical and the 90th Birthday celebration of it's creator Stephen Sondheim.
As well with the brand new opening of the new 2020 revival of "COMPANY" currently on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York City, Directed by two-time Tony Award Winner Marianne Elliot (which originally opened last year in London's West End winning 4 Olivier Awards including BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL!)
Once again uniting ERNEST KOHL with producers Elliot Sokolov & Phillip ("Klyk The Mixer") Hall, (previously giving us Ernest Kohl's 1 Smash Hit's "BE NEAR ME", "ONLY MUSIC SURVIVES" and "JUST LOOK IN OUR EYES") This new reunion has produced an exciting new progressive Euro-EDM-Club-Pop Crossover Anthem that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing with keeping the integrity of the original but now making it New and Gloriously Transformative!
"BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More features a Special Full-Length Maxi-Single with 18 incredible new remixes plus 4 Special Bonus Remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "BEING ALIVE"- The New Remixes & More were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters, DJ Brian Howe, Phillip ("Klyk The Mixer") Hall, NyK Detlor, E39(Peter Tanico), JJ Royal, Jimmy Michaels, Elliot S. and Kyler Dayne!
"BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from progressive Euro-EDM -NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club!
This new Maxi-single is from Ernest Kohl's brand new #1 hit full-length double CD/LP ERNEST KOHL "THE ERNEST KOHL GREATEST HITS REMIXED"- which is a special collector's edition of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's Remixed.
This brand new Maxi-single is now available at all fine Digital Distributors, Including iTunes:https://geo.music.apple.com/us/album/being-alive-the-new-remixes-more/1496730405?app=itunes
And Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/Being-Alive-New-Remixes-More/dp/B0848W58DW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Ernest+Kohl+Being+Alive+The+New+Remixes+%26+more&qid=1584677224&sr=8-1
Released World-wide on: March 20, 2020 on EMG/Universal Music Group INC. For more information on ERNEST KOHL: www.ERNESTKOHL.COM
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?
BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. ... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats With Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW: AT HOME EDITION
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition,' which premiered last night on the show's official YouTube channel, returned tonight with gu... (read more)