Out Now Ernest Kohl's BEING ALIVE - THE NEW REMIXES & MORE

Ernest Kohl "BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More is a brand new Full - Length Maxi-Single from Ernest Kohl, which is the Iconic Anthem Song from the Smash Hit Musical "COMPANY" written by the legendary Stephen Sondheim that is being released with to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of this renowned Musical and the 90th Birthday celebration of it's creator Stephen Sondheim.

As well with the brand new opening of the new 2020 revival of "COMPANY" currently on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York City, Directed by two-time Tony Award Winner Marianne Elliot (which originally opened last year in London's West End winning 4 Olivier Awards including BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL!)

Once again uniting ERNEST KOHL with producers Elliot Sokolov & Phillip ("Klyk The Mixer") Hall, (previously giving us Ernest Kohl's 1 Smash Hit's "BE NEAR ME", "ONLY MUSIC SURVIVES" and "JUST LOOK IN OUR EYES") This new reunion has produced an exciting new progressive Euro-EDM-Club-Pop Crossover Anthem that completely new unique sound that is totally amazing with keeping the integrity of the original but now making it New and Gloriously Transformative!

"BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More features a Special Full-Length Maxi-Single with 18 incredible new remixes plus 4 Special Bonus Remixes, that are sure to take clubland as well as radio by storm! The remixes for "BEING ALIVE"- The New Remixes & More were skillfully handled by Award Winning Mix-Masters, DJ Brian Howe, Phillip ("Klyk The Mixer") Hall, NyK Detlor, E39(Peter Tanico), JJ Royal, Jimmy Michaels, Elliot S. and Kyler Dayne!

"BEING ALIVE" - The New Remixes & More has a complete contemporary new dance/pop sound with a classic appeal, that creates a crossover explosive sound! The hot new mixes range from progressive Euro-EDM -NRG to Circuit to Mainstream Club!

This new Maxi-single is from Ernest Kohl's brand new #1 hit full-length double CD/LP ERNEST KOHL "THE ERNEST KOHL GREATEST HITS REMIXED"- which is a special collector's edition of Ernest Kohl's Greatest Hit's Remixed.

This brand new Maxi-single is now available at all fine Digital Distributors, Including iTunes:https://geo.music.apple.com/us/album/being-alive-the-new-remixes-more/1496730405?app=itunes

And Amazon:https://www.amazon.com/Being-Alive-New-Remixes-More/dp/B0848W58DW/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Ernest+Kohl+Being+Alive+The+New+Remixes+%26+more&qid=1584677224&sr=8-1

Released World-wide on: March 20, 2020 on EMG/Universal Music Group INC. For more information on ERNEST KOHL: www.ERNESTKOHL.COM





