Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Releases Complete Recordings In 55-CD Box Set

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in 2022, Deutsche Grammophon today releases a 55-CD box set of the ensemble's complete recordings for the label.

Orpheus's discography on Deutsche Grammophon includes stunning recordings with Martha Argerich, Gidon Kremer, Mischa Maisky, Jan Lisiecki, and Gil Shaham, as well as with remarkable soloists such as clarinetist Charles Neidich and French horn player William Purvis from within the orchestra.

Also included in this collection is an unpublished recording of Mendelssohn's "Italian" Symphony from 2018, alongside outstanding programs presented with original cover art and a 148-page booklet featuring never-before-seen material from the orchestra's archives. Simultaneously, 14 albums that have not previously been released in digital format will be available for streaming and download for the first time.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is unique in many ways: conductor-less, it is known for its unconventional interpretations, outstanding programs and extraordinary level of flexibility, while its intriguing sound culture is often explained as a result of its cooperative mindset and innovative rehearsal process.

The formation of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in 1972 was facilitated by the Zeitgeist: the anti-establishment values of the protests against the American war in Vietnam and the cooperative spirit fostered by the rising ideal of collective artistic leadership. Julian Fifer, cellist and co-founder, explains: "Orpheus was created at a time when food co-ops and communal living came into vogue." The Orchestra's philosophy of collective and democratic leadership - from repertoire selection to rehearsal to its social activity - extends from its foundation through to today.

In 1972, a group of young artists made history by creating an orchestra without a conductor in which musicians led themselves democratically. Since then, the Grammy award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra has recorded over 70 albums on all major classical labels, toured to 46 countries across four continents, and collaborated with hundreds of world-class soloists.

Orpheus' 34 member musicians work together as a collective and rotate leadership roles for all works performed, giving flight to unconventional interpretations. This democratic structure also extends to organizational functions including programming and governance: the orchestra elects three members to Artistic Director positions and three to the Board of Trustees.

An essential part of New York City's cultural landscape, Orpheus presents an annual series at Carnegie Hall. Orpheus tours to major international venues and has appeared regularly in Japan for 30 years; recent engagements include the Prague Spring and Dresden Music Festivals and a 12-concert tour of Asia. The orchestra's extensive discography includes a June 2021 release on Nonesuch Records with pianist Brad Mehldau, and the monumental 55 CD box set of Orpheus' complete recordings on Deutsche Grammophon released in August 2021. Orpheus has commissioned and premiered over 50 new works.

Orpheus shares its collaborative model through education and community engagement initiatives that promote equity and access to the arts for listeners of all ages around the world. These include programs for K-12 students, opportunities for emerging professional musicians, and a music and wellness program for people living with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia. Learn more at www.orpheusnyc.org.