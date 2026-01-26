Original Cast of FIVE: THE PARODY MUSICAL to Reunite at The Beechman

The original cast of the 2024 off-Broadway hit musical comedy FIVE: The Musical Parody reunites for the first time in a one-night-only benefit concert at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, in support of ACLU Minnesota.

Featured on ABC Nightline and in The New York Times - and praised as “a witty and satirical exploration” of some of the most unsavory female characters in the life of the Cheeto-in-Chief - FIVE returns with its fearless, anti fascist agenda and its no-holds-barred original score, performed live. It's the show Tr*mp doesn't want you to see.

The entire original cast will return for the concert, including Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid), Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde), Gabi Garcia, Anyae Anasia, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Ballad of Jonny and June), and, as Hillary Clinton, drag superstar Jasmine Rice LaBeija (Britain's Got Talent Finalist). Joining them on piano will be composer Billy Recce (Fowl Play, Little Black Book).

With book and lyrics by Shimmy Braun (West End's Faygele), and Moshiel Newman Daphne, and lyrics and music by Recce, “FIVE” was originally directed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man) and Executive Produced by Visceral Entertainment. Music Direction is by Lena Gabrielle (Emojiland, Empire), with Arrangements and Orchestrations by Terrence “T” Odonker and Gabrielle.

“FIVE: One Big Beautiful Reunion” will play the Laurie Beechman on Monday, President's Day, February 16th at 9: 30, to coincide with the release of the show's single “The Country,” and to raise funds supporting civil rights advocacy in Minnesota.

Ivana. Marla. Melania. Stormy. Ivanka. Gird your loins.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the “Downstairs Theatre Bar” with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers—who performed more than 200 sets there and told her final joke on its stage—to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold, all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

To donate to ACLU Minnesota, click here:

https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-minnesota