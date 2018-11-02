Oprah and Spielberg Have THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oprah and Steven Spielberg, along with Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, have plans to produce a movie musical of the sweeping Broadway show The Color Purple.

"We're really excited to create a film that translates the heart and emotion," Sanders says.

The film is in early development and does not yet have a cast or writer.

John Doyle's Broadway production of The Color Purple opened to rapturous reviews on December 10, 2015. The production went on to receive 2016 TONY AWARDS for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Cynthia Erivo). The musical also received Tony nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Danielle Brooks), and Best Direction of a Musical (John Doyle). The Color Purple also received the 2016 Drama League Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

