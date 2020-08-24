One Week Left to Vote in the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - View Live Standings and Vote Today!
Voting closes on August 31!
We're just one week away from finding out who our readers have voted as the winners of the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards!
Check out below who is currently in the lead! Want to see your favorites win? Cast your vote today!
So, without any further delay, click below to vote! Voting is open through August 31.
There's 7 days to go!
Best 'Broadway Legend' Performance Of The Decade
Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON - 21%
Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THE ISLAND - 11%
André de Shields - HADESTOWN - 8%
Best Book Of A Musical Of The Decade
Steven Levenson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 21%
Anaïs Mitchell - HADESTOWN - 9%
Anthony King, Scott Brown - BEETLEJUICE - 8%
Best Breakout Broadway Performance Of The Decade
Anthony Ramos - HAMILTON - 18%
Alex Newell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 7%
Erika Henningsen - MEAN GIRLS - 6%
Best Broadway Play of the Decade
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Jack Thorne - 33%
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Simon Stephens - 12%
War Horse - Nick Stafford - 11%
Best Choreography Of A Musical Of The Decade
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - 35%
Christopher Gattelli - NEWSIES - 19%
Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - 4%
Best Costume Design Of The Decade
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - 13%
William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE - 12%
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - 9%
Best Direction of A Musical of the Decade
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - 31%
Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - 9%
Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 9%
Best Direction of A Play Of The Decade
Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 26%
Mark Bell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 11%
Marianne Elliott - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 9%
Best Featured Performer In A Musical Of The Decade
Daveed Diggs - HAMILTON - 12%
Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9%
Jonathan Groff - HAMILTON - 8%
Best Featured Performer In A Play Of The Decade
Celia Keenan-Bolger - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 15%
Taylor Trensch - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 11%
Noma Dumezweni - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - 11%
Best Leading Performer In A Musical Of The Decade
Ben Platt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 14%
Leslie Odom, Jr. - HAMILTON - 11%
Phillipa Soo - HAMILTON - 9%
Best Leading Performer In A Play Of The Decade
Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - 12%
Viola Davis - FENCES - 12%
Adam Driver - BURN THIS - 9%
Best Lighting Design Of The Decade
Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE - 19%
Bradley King - HADESTOWN - 13%
Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 11%
Best Musical Of The Decade
- HAMILTON - 32%
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 7%
- HADESTOWN - 6%
Best Musical Revival of the Decade
- LES MISERABLES - 12%
- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9%
- DEAF WEST'S SPRING AWAKENING - 9%
Best Musical Theatre Song Of The Decade
- WAIT FOR IT - HAMILTON - 11%
- SHE USED TO BE MINE - WAITRESS - 8%
- YOU WILL BE FOUND - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 7%
Best Orchestrations Of The Decade
Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - 37%
Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe, Stephen Brooker - LES MISERABLES - 9%
Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose - HADESTOWN - 6%
Best Proshot Of A Musical Of The Decade (Broadway + London)
- HAMILTON - 43%
- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA AT THE Royal Albert Hall - 11%
- NEWSIES - 8%
Best Scenic Design Of The Decade
David Korins - BEETLEJUICE - 18%
Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - 9%
Tobin Ost - NEWSIES - 7%
Best Score Of The Decade
Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON - 35%
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 9%
Anaïs Mitchell - HADESTOWN - 9%
Best Sound Design Of The Decade
Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 14%
Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE - 12%
Nevin Steinberg, Jessica Paz - HADESTOWN - 8%
Broadway Debut Of The Decade
Melissa Benoist - BEAUTFUL - 19%
Reneé Rapp - MEAN GIRLS - 16%
Eva Noblezada - MISS SAIGON - 12%
Broadway Replacement Of The Decade
Darren Criss - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - 10%
Reneé Rapp - MEAN GIRLS - 8%
Presley Ryan - BEETLEJUICE - 8%
Broadway Star-To-Be Of The Next Decade
Amber Ardolino - 22%
Antonio Cipriano - 16%
Ashley De La Rosa - 10%
