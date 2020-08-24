One Week Left to Vote in the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - View Live Standings and Vote Today!

Voting closes on August 31!

Best 'Broadway Legend' Performance Of The Decade

Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON - 21%

Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THE ISLAND - 11%

André de Shields - HADESTOWN - 8%

Best Book Of A Musical Of The Decade

Steven Levenson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 21%

Anaïs Mitchell - HADESTOWN - 9%

Anthony King, Scott Brown - BEETLEJUICE - 8%

Best Breakout Broadway Performance Of The Decade

Anthony Ramos - HAMILTON - 18%

Alex Newell - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 7%

Erika Henningsen - MEAN GIRLS - 6%

Best Broadway Play of the Decade

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Jack Thorne - 33%

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Simon Stephens - 12%

War Horse - Nick Stafford - 11%

Best Choreography Of A Musical Of The Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - 35%

Christopher Gattelli - NEWSIES - 19%

Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE - 4%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - 13%

William Ivey Long - BEETLEJUICE - 12%

Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - 9%

Best Direction of A Musical of the Decade

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - 31%

Rachel Chavkin - HADESTOWN - 9%

Michael Greif - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 9%

Best Direction of A Play Of The Decade

Bartlett Sher - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 26%

Mark Bell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - 11%

Marianne Elliott - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 9%

Best Featured Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Daveed Diggs - HAMILTON - 12%

Lea Salonga - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9%

Jonathan Groff - HAMILTON - 8%

Best Featured Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Celia Keenan-Bolger - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 15%

Taylor Trensch - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - 11%

Noma Dumezweni - HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - 11%

Best Leading Performer In A Musical Of The Decade

Ben Platt - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 14%

Leslie Odom, Jr. - HAMILTON - 11%

Phillipa Soo - HAMILTON - 9%

Best Leading Performer In A Play Of The Decade

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - 12%

Viola Davis - FENCES - 12%

Adam Driver - BURN THIS - 9%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade

Kenneth Posner - BEETLEJUICE - 19%

Bradley King - HADESTOWN - 13%

Japhy Weideman - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 11%

Best Musical Of The Decade

- HAMILTON - 32%

- DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 7%

- HADESTOWN - 6%

Best Musical Revival of the Decade

- LES MISERABLES - 12%

- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9%

- DEAF WEST'S SPRING AWAKENING - 9%

Best Musical Theatre Song Of The Decade

- WAIT FOR IT - HAMILTON - 11%

- SHE USED TO BE MINE - WAITRESS - 8%

- YOU WILL BE FOUND - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 7%

Best Orchestrations Of The Decade

Alex Lacamoire - HAMILTON - 37%

Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe, Stephen Brooker - LES MISERABLES - 9%

Michael Chorney, Todd Sickafoose - HADESTOWN - 6%

Best Proshot Of A Musical Of The Decade (Broadway + London)

- HAMILTON - 43%

- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA AT THE Royal Albert Hall - 11%

- NEWSIES - 8%

Best Scenic Design Of The Decade

David Korins - BEETLEJUICE - 18%

Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - 9%

Tobin Ost - NEWSIES - 7%

Best Score Of The Decade

Lin-Manuel Miranda - HAMILTON - 35%

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 9%

Anaïs Mitchell - HADESTOWN - 9%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade

Nevin Steinberg - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - 14%

Peter Hylenski - BEETLEJUICE - 12%

Nevin Steinberg, Jessica Paz - HADESTOWN - 8%

Broadway Debut Of The Decade

Melissa Benoist - BEAUTFUL - 19%

Reneé Rapp - MEAN GIRLS - 16%

Eva Noblezada - MISS SAIGON - 12%

Broadway Replacement Of The Decade

Darren Criss - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - 10%

Reneé Rapp - MEAN GIRLS - 8%

Presley Ryan - BEETLEJUICE - 8%

Broadway Star-To-Be Of The Next Decade

Amber Ardolino - 22%

Antonio Cipriano - 16%

Ashley De La Rosa - 10%

