One Week Left to Submit for Season 3 of Next on Stage - Calling All High School and College Students!

Calling all high school and college students! The deadline to enter into season 3 of Next on Stage is fast approaching-- get your audition in by April 25 at 11:59pm ET.

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Read on to learn about our judges, submission guidelines, prizes, and more.

Submission Guidelines:

-Please keep performances to an audition cut, around 1 minute in length.

-High School submissions are limited to those age 14-18, enrolled in grades 9-12.

-College submissions are limited to those age 18-23, enrolled in college or December graduate.

-For questions regrading which age group you belong to, please contact us at nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

-At this time, this contest is open to US residents only.

Schedule:

The BroadwayWorld team will review performances as nominations come in. The deadline to submit is Sunday, April 25 at 11:59pm ET.

Submissions Accepted - March 29 - April 25

Voting Period for Top 30 - April 26 - May 4

Top 30 revealed - May 6 (high school) and May 7 (college)

Top 15 revealed - May 13 (high school) and May 14 (college)

Top 10 revealed - May 20 (high school) and May 21 (college)

Top 5 revealed - May 27 (high school) and May 28 (college)

Top 3 revealed - June 3 (high school) and June 4 (college)

Season 3 Finale - June 10

Judges:

Arielle Jacobs (High School Competition) most recently starred as Princess Jasmine in the smash-hit Broadway musical, Disney's "Aladdin," and is set to lead the new upcoming musical "Between The Lines." She is a California native whose journey from small farm town to The Great White Way is a tale of perseverance, moxie and true talent. Known for her "songbird-like ability," Ms. Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in the final Broadway cast of his four-time Tony and Grammy award-winning musical" In The Heights." Praised as "compelling" and "radiant" by Variety Magazine, and her voice as "powerful" by The New York Times, Ms. Jacobs continued her meteoric rise wowing audiences with starring roles in "Wicked" on Broadway, "Rent," Disney's "High School Musical," and "Into the Woods" where she performed opposite Emmy-nominated actor Tituss Burgess.

Michael James Scott (High School Competition) has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also known for originating the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf and Hair.

Brittney Johnson (High School Competition) is an accomplished Broadway actress. Most recently she made Broadway History by becoming the first Woman of Color to play Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Les Miserables (Eponine), Motown the Musical (u/s Diana Ross), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Little Eva), Sunset Boulevard, and Kristin Chenoweth's : For The Girls. Brittney is also a sought after Audition and Vocal Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. As an Artistic Life Coach, Brittney advises and encourages artists of all walks of life, helping them discover and reach their highest potential in their personal and professional lives. It is Brittney's goal and desire to spread joy and encourage empathy through her artistry and outreach.

Lesli Margherita (College Competition) is an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut as Inez in ZORRO THE MUSICAL. Lesli made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL. After over 1000 performances, she bid farewell to the Broadway company of Matilda and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in Broadway's DAMES AT SEA. Lesli later returned to MATILDA to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway, Lesli starred as Princess in EMOJILAND and Cindy Lou Who in the one woman tour-de-force WHO'S HOLIDAY.

Courtney Reed (College Competition) was last seen in Lauren Yee's award winning play Cambodian Rock Band at The Signature Theatre. She originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: Liza on Demand, Search Party, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar,NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She will also be appearing in the upcoming Drake Doremus Film "Endings, Beginnings," starring Shailene Woodley.

Kate Rockwell (College Competition) recently starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theater, which garnered her a Drama Desk Nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's also been seen recently as Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC. She is a WSET-certified wine lover and has the two cutest dogs on the planet.

Prizes:

$1000 to a Charity of the Winner's Choice

Our winner's past charities have included the Alzheimer Association, The Trevor Project, The Actors Fund, National Indian Child Care Association, The Fund for College Auditions, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

Three Month Scholarship to The International College of Musical Theatre

For three months, you can join ICMT students at their London campus at their studios in Hackney Wick. All training will be covered for the duration of the 3 months. Flights, accommodation, and board to be covered by the recipient. Monthly accommodation including kitchen facilities will cost approximately £650/month.

OR

Receive 3 months of online training with a West End Musical Theatre Voice,

Acting or Dance coach, then showcase your talent in front of an industry panel made up of a West End Director, Music Director and the Co-founder of the ICMT.

A Merch Prizepack from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Pick out prizes from our Theatre Shop, with fun theater designs created by our team and Broadway stars like Courtney Reed! Our shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, pillows, and so much more sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

A Virtual Vocal Lesson with Matt Farnsworth

Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway's production of RENT.

A Virtual Audience Skills Session with Telsey and Company's Rachel Hoffman

Rachel Hoffman is a casting director at Telsey + Co, and has cast many Broadway shows and national tours, including Come From Away, An American In Paris, Bring It On, Memphis, The Sound of Music, and more.