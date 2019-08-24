One-Man Ivanka Trump Musical is Coming to the Public Theater

A musical based on Ivanka Trump is headed to The Public Theater!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Raftery is bringing his latest biomusical to the Public, and its based on Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka.

The one-man show will debut February 23, 2020, with a scheduled run through March.

When asked about the plot, Raftery says, "It's a Manchurian Candidate story where her father is doing business in the '80s with the Russians and something goes wrong, and they basically kidnap Ivanka and turn her into a sleeper agent."

Raftery says that his goal isn't too make people afraid of the current political climate.

"My number one goal is to make the audience laugh," he said. "If they're thinking, too, that's a great thing."

Read more about Raftery's process, his previous shows, and more, on The Hollywood Reporter.

Get a sneak peek at the wig that Raftery will don in the show, below!

Ryan Raftery has appeared on television in Ugly Betty, What I Like About You, Malcolm in the Middle and, most memorably, on Law and Order: SVU where he warmed hearts all across America as Dennis Faber, the lovable Amish teenager with measles. He has written nine stage shows, including solo performances that included "Ryan Raftery & Friends: A Solo Act", "Ryan Raftery's It Gets Worse" and "Ryan Raftery is Black and Better Than Ever!" His celebrity bio-musicals based on the lives of Anna Wintour, Andy Cohen, Martha Stewart and Calvin Klein have sold out houses from coast to coast and have garnered praise in The New York Times ("Twisted genius"), the New York Daily News ("A one-man musical juggernaut") the Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and many more. He is currently writing his next celebrity biomusical based on the life of Ivanka Trump, as well as a semi-autobiographical YA novel chronicling the trials and tribulations of a musically-inclined, closeted gay teen at summer camp entitled, "Eli, Show Queen of the Catskills".





