Ogunquit Playhouse Celebrates Would-Be Opening of 88th Season With Sally Struthers and More
Ogunquit Playhouse celebrated the would-be opening of its 88th season with staff, opening night subscribers, sponsors and donors virtually from their individual homes on Friday evening, May 15th. These folks would have gathered at the legendary theatre for pre-show festivities, before heading in to see the high-energy musical Dirty Dancing -The Classic Story on Stage, which was slated to open the 88th season. Instead, they shared a toast and each other's company through computer screens! Two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner, and good friend of the Playhouse, Sally Struthers also joined in the fun and surprised the happy group with a toast and good cheer. While everyone was sad the theatre is unable to open in 2020, the mood was upbeat and the focus was on the future, while honoring its historic past. The cocktail hour began with a toast from Executive Artistic Director Brad Kenney.
"During World War II, our predecessor Maude Hartwig had to cancel one season. She was recently widowed and single-handedly managed to reopen the following year, and to also keep the Playhouse alive throughout the duration of the war. If Maude could do that by herself, all of us together can certainly get through this. We must remain strong and look forward to brighter days. But in the meantime, tonight is a night to be optimistic, to celebrate our alternative opening and raise a glass to the future of Ogunquit Playhouse!"
Ogunquit Playhouse will focus on reimagining the 2020 season to carry on its mission and fundraising efforts to ensure the financial viability of the historic non-profit theatre. Public support is crucial in this time of global health and economic crisis. For more information on how to contribute and to stay connected during the coming year, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.
