Off-Broadway's EMPANADA LOCA, Featuring Daphne Rubin-Vega, Recorded as Audioplay

Broadway's acclaimed enfant terrible, two-time Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent, Anna in the Tropics, The Rocky Horror Show, A Streetcar Named Desire) has preserved her acclaimed tour-de-force performance in Aaron Mark's Empanada Loca as an audioplay. This chillingly intimate, unique 75-minute recording is now available on Audible and iTunes.

Produced Off-Broadway by LAByrinth Theater Company in 2015, Empanada Loca was hailed as "delectably chilling" by BroadwayWorld. Rubin-Vega herself was nominated for both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance, which she recently reprised for one night only at London's The Other Palace.

The audioplay, produced by Rubin-Vega and Mark (who also directs), was recorded by Andrew Hollander at Sugarbox Studios, NYC; edited by Aaron Gittleman; with sound design by Ryan Rumery. The release coincides with the world premiere of Aaron Mark's third solo psychological horror play, Squeamish, starring two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser, presented by All For One Theater at the Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row through November 11th.

Loosely inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd, Empanada Loca is "contemporary Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray." Now living deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel with the Mole People, a very hungry Dolores recounts her years selling weed with her boyfriend, her return to Washington Heights after thirteen years in prison, her fortuitous reunion with an old stoner friend who lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his empanada shop, and the bloodbath that sent her fleeing underground.

Empanada Loca contains explicit material and may not be appropriate for younger listeners.

