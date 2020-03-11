OSA Comedy Presents ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT CURSES
OSA Comedy, the team that brings you a sketch show about one theme every other month, presents their first show of 2020: Only Sketches About Curses.
The theme is perfect because there's a pandemic! That's pretty cursed!
Featuring stand-up by Lizzie Logan, Only Sketches About Curses is written and performed by James Azzaretti, Gamal ElSawah, Chris Fitzgerald, Cassidy Graham, Laura Hardman, Ibhan Kulkarni, Sam Lizak, Annette Storckman, and Gabrielle Williott.
This one-night-only event will occur on Friday, March 13 at 8pm at the PIT Loft, 154 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are $13.
For tickets, click here.
Facebook @onlysketchesabout
Twitter @SketchesAbout
Instagram @onlysketchesabout
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)