OSA Comedy Presents ONLY SKETCHES ABOUT CURSES

OSA Comedy, the team that brings you a sketch show about one theme every other month, presents their first show of 2020: Only Sketches About Curses.

The theme is perfect because there's a pandemic! That's pretty cursed!

Featuring stand-up by Lizzie Logan, Only Sketches About Curses is written and performed by James Azzaretti, Gamal ElSawah, Chris Fitzgerald, Cassidy Graham, Laura Hardman, Ibhan Kulkarni, Sam Lizak, Annette Storckman, and Gabrielle Williott.

This one-night-only event will occur on Friday, March 13 at 8pm at the PIT Loft, 154 W 29th Street, New York, NY 10001. Tickets are $13.

For tickets, click here.

Facebook @onlysketchesabout

Twitter @SketchesAbout

Instagram @onlysketchesabout





