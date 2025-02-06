OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Offer $39 'Golden Preview Draw' Tickets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2024 Olivier Best New Musical Award-winning Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will launch a “Golden Preview Draw,” offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $39 tickets, including premium seats, for all preview performances – among them the sold out first preview on Saturday, February 15th. Winners will be selected at 10 am ET on February 12th for all preview performances and will have 24 hours to purchase their tickets.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will begin preview performances on Saturday, February 15, with an opening night set for Thursday, March 20 at the Golden Theatre, after entering the third sold out year in the West End.

SpitLip, the show's writers and composers, said: “All we want is for as many people as possible to enjoy our show, so we hope this preview draw allows new crowds and familiar faces to join us at the Golden. Theatre should bring people together, and if we can provide a night of laughter, tears and joy to anyone who wants it, that's our job done.”

Sign up to “The Golden Preview Draw” here. As well as The Golden Preview Draw, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is set to launch a Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush to mark its Broadway debut.

How to get discount tickets to Operation Mincemeat:

Digital Lottery

Feeling lucky? Digital Lottery tickets will be available via rush.telecharge.com for $39 each, daily. Starting from February 13th, ahead of the first preview on February 15th, participants will have a chance to enter to win tickets throughout the Broadway run.

In-Person Rush

A limited number of In-Person Rush tickets will be available at the Golden Theatre box office for $49 each for the day of the performance.

The box office is open Monday through Saturday from 10 AM ET – 6 PM ET. Beginning Saturday February 15, the box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10AM ET – 8PM ET, and Sunday from 12 PM ET – 6 PM ET.

Each person may purchase up to two tickets for that day's performance on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket availability, seat locations, and potential partial views will vary.

Starring in Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, is the 2024 Olivier Award-winning cast, David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, who will reprise their original acclaimed performances for the musical's Broadway (American) premiere this spring. Brandon Contreras, Sam Hartley, Jessi Kirtley, Gerianne Pérez and Amanda Jill Robinson round out the cast as understudies.