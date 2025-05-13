OPERATION MINCEMEAT Set to Launch World Tour in 2026

Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated Best Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is launching a globe-spanning World Tour.



The world tour begins on February 16, 2026, at The Lowry in Manchester, UK—the venue that first encouraged the Olivier Award-winning and Tony-nominated writing team to create their debut musical, co-commissioned the production, and supported its early development, including hosting its first-ever scratch performance in 2017.



This announcement comes after the production’s third Broadway extension through February 15, 2026, and its fifteenth West End extension through February 28, 2026.



In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.



Tickets for the UK leg go on pre-sale June 5 at 10am BST, with general sale starting June 6 at 10am BST.



Tour dates for other territories and casting details will be announced. Fans can sign up to the mailing list to be the first to hear when the show lands in a city near them. Watch this space for news on new countries and continents.



Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15 and is now playing at the historic Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).



Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway (American) premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.



Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews and counting, becoming ‘the Best Reviewed Show in West End History.’ Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London’s most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the "Mincefluencers."

