ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed for Season Five

Only Murders in the Building will be back for a fifth season, according to multiple reports. The news comes following the Season 4 premiere of the Hulu series last week. Like previous seasons, it will have a total of ten episodes.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

In Season 4, the characters spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on the podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. It premiered on Hulu Tuesday, August 27.

Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building sees plenty of familiar faces including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph. New cast members include include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

In Season 3 of the show, the characters produced a Broadway musical. Directed by Short's Oliver Putnum, the in-universe production featured new songs by the likes of Broadway alums Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Sara Bareilles.

Photo credit: Eric McCandless/Disney