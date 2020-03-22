ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour Has Played its Final Performance
Director Michael Arden announced on Instagram that the national tour of Once On This Island has played its final performance.
"Sadly, the tour will not continue throughout the Summer and beyond as planned," he wrote in the caption. "It's a great loss for so many, but I am deeply proud of everyone who came together to make this production happen from day one, who lifted their voices, paintbrushes, hands and hearts to spread the word of love and forgiveness and celebrated the human spirit's resilience against even the greatest of odds."
Written by Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.
Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.
