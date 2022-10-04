OKLAHOMA! Tour Cast to Perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

The national tour cast of Oklahoma! will perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight, Tuesday, October 4. The episode will air 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" directed by Daniel Fish is currently making its Los Angeles debut at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. The tour marks the first time a First-Class Equity production of "Oklahoma!" has toured North America in more than 40 years. This bold interpretation will play through October 16.

This is "Oklahoma!" as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award® winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy, provocative, and probing, this acclaimed production of "Oklahoma!" tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this "Oklahoma!" allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

"Oklahoma!" features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes De Mille.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings ("Oklahoma!" Broadway, original Broadway cast of "Hamilton") as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's "Spring Awakening") as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow ("Oklahoma!" Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman ("Oklahoma!" Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh ("Falsettos," "Company," "Oklahoma!" National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow ("The New One") as Gertie Cummings, Mauricio Lozano as Mike, Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam, and Jordan Wynn as Lead Dancer. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) reprises his role from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood, and Minga Prather join the cast as understudies.

The revival's creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements) Nathan Koci (Music Supervision) and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design) and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage manager is Daniel Kells.

Initially announced as a limited engagement, "Oklahoma!" was extended due to popular demand at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical played to sold out crowds on Broadway, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations. "Oklahoma!" officially opened April 7, 2019 after beginning preview performances March 19, and played its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020.

Tickets for "OKLAHOMA!" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.