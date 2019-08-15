OKLAHOMA!, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, CURSED CHILD, and Many More Will Take Part in Broadway Week

Aug. 15, 2019  

OKLAHOMA!, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, CURSED CHILD, and Many More Will Take Part in Broadway Week

The lineup of shows has been announced to take part in Broadway Week, NYC & Company's two-for-one Broadway ticket deal.

The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3-16, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale to the public and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

The 24 shows participating this year include:

  • Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations**
  • Aladdin
  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  • Beetlejuice**
  • Betrayal**
  • The Book of Mormon
  • Chicago The Musical
  • Come From Away
  • Dear Evan Hansen
  • Derren Brown: Secret**
  • Frozen
  • The Great Society**
  • Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**
  • The Height of the Storm**
  • The Lion King
  • Mean Girls
  • Oklahoma!**
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • Sea Wall / A Life**
  • Slave Play**
  • The Sound Inside**
  • Tootsie**
  • Waitress
  • Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

"New York City is renowned for offering the very best in live theater, and NYC Broadway Week's 2-for-1 ticket promotion-in partnership with The Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard-provides extraordinary access to these world-famous productions for locals and visitors alike," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, Jared Goldsmith and Phoebe Koyabe Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway; Plus Tour Cast Changes!
  • Breaking: DIANA Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2020
  • Producer of Failed REBECCA Musical, Ben Sprecher, Arrested
  • Campbell Scott Will Lead A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway
  • THE MUSIC MAN Will Hold Open Call to Find Tommy Djilas
  • VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Katharine McPhee Unite for WICKED Duet!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup