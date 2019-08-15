OKLAHOMA!, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, CURSED CHILD, and Many More Will Take Part in Broadway Week

The lineup of shows has been announced to take part in Broadway Week, NYC & Company's two-for-one Broadway ticket deal.

The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3-16, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale to the public and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

The 24 shows participating this year include:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations**

Aladdin

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Beetlejuice**

Betrayal**

The Book of Mormon

Chicago The Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Derren Brown: Secret**

Frozen

The Great Society**

Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**

The Height of the Storm**

The Lion King

Mean Girls

Oklahoma!**

The Phantom of the Opera

Sea Wall / A Life**

Slave Play**

The Sound Inside**

Tootsie**

Waitress

Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.

"New York City is renowned for offering the very best in live theater, and NYC Broadway Week's 2-for-1 ticket promotion-in partnership with The Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard-provides extraordinary access to these world-famous productions for locals and visitors alike," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.





