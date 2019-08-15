OKLAHOMA!, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, CURSED CHILD, and Many More Will Take Part in Broadway Week
The lineup of shows has been announced to take part in Broadway Week, NYC & Company's two-for-one Broadway ticket deal.
The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run September 3-16, 2019.
Tickets are now on sale to the public and can be purchased at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.
The 24 shows participating this year include:
- Ain't Too Proud - The Life & Times of the Temptations**
- Aladdin
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- Beetlejuice**
- Betrayal**
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago The Musical
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Derren Brown: Secret**
- Frozen
- The Great Society**
- Harry Potter & the Cursed Child**
- The Height of the Storm**
- The Lion King
- Mean Girls
- Oklahoma!**
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Sea Wall / A Life**
- Slave Play**
- The Sound Inside**
- Tootsie**
- Waitress
- Wicked
*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Broadway Week.
"New York City is renowned for offering the very best in live theater, and NYC Broadway Week's 2-for-1 ticket promotion-in partnership with The Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard-provides extraordinary access to these world-famous productions for locals and visitors alike," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.
Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,464,000 tickets, generating nearly $100 million in revenue for Broadway.
For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.